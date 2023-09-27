Who is Shawn Fain, leader of United Auto Workers union?

In just six months, United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain has gone from obscurity to one of the most important labor leaders in America.

As the leader of Michigan’s autoworkers union, Fain is calling out what he considers corporate greed from automakers. When it comes to negotiating, he’s persistent and confrontational.

But how did Fain rise to his position of influence? And who exactly is the man behind the strategy?

We hear from NPR national political correspondent Don Gonyea.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.