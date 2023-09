You may be familiar with winter depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder. But some people feel better in the winter and worse in the summer.

KUOW’s Eilis O’Neill reports how some in the Pacific Northwest are dealing with summertime sadness and why experts expect more will be impacted in the future.

