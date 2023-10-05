© 2023 KLCC

How Biden is charting student debt relief after setbacks

Published October 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM PDT

President Biden has announced an additional $9 billion in student loan debt relief for 125,000 Americans. Biden said this relief is separate from his previous plan months ago that got knocked down by the Supreme Court.

The news comes just days after a three-year pause on payments during the pandemic was lifted. Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

