The News Roundup - Domestic

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy lost his position this week as eight Republicans joined House Democrats in stripping him of his title. The House will now have to vote for a new Speaker. However, no clear front-runner for the position has emerged.

Migrant deaths have more than doubled at the border in El Paso, Texas, this year as scorching heat has made conditions for crossings incredibly dangerous. The toll of 148 deaths is a record high.

The judge in Donald Trump’s civil case has issued a gag order for the former president after he attacked a clerk in the judge’s office on social media.

“This morning one of the defendants posted on (a) social media account a disparaging, untrue and personally identifying post about a member of my staff. Although I have since ordered the post deleted, and apparently it was, it was also emailed out to millions of other recipients,” said Judge Arthur Engoron.

