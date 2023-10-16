The uber-wealthy are buying global mobility with golden passports

The country of which a person is a citizen dramatically affects their ability to travel across the world.

That’s why the uber-wealthy from nations with less powerful passports are buying “citizenships by investment” for a leg up on their fellow travelers.

Here’s more from Vox:

All it requires is money — anywhere from $100,000 on the low end to more than $1 million on the high end, invested in property or a public good — plus background checks and a short wait for approval. Called “golden” passports, they don’t even actually require the wealthy to reside in the places where they hold citizenship.

We talk to the author of the new book, “The Golden Passport: Global Mobility for Millionaires,” about citizenship-by-investment programs and why many of us, in her words, should “check [our] passport privilege.”

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5