Israeli troops are on the edge of Gaza City. What's next?

Israel’s military says its ground troops have advanced to the edge of Gaza City amid heavy fighting and airstrikes. Israel also says it struck a Palestinian refugee camp, where they are claiming to have killed a Hamas leader. Hamas denies that the leader was in the camp.

On Wednesday after more than three weeks of siege, the first Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza. Among them were dual passport holders and dozens of seriously injured people.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced plans to visit the region.

We get the latest from NPR’s national security correspondent Greg Myre in Tel Aviv.

