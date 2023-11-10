© 2023 KLCC

Reporter trip to Middle East unpacks conflict, leader responses

Published November 10, 2023 at 4:20 AM PST
Palestinian women walk past an area damaged after an Israeli military raid in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
Palestinian women walk past an area damaged after an Israeli military raid in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

NPR Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep spent a week reporting and hosting from various locations throughout the Middle East. He spoke to locals, leaders and experts about the conflict, spending time in the West Bank and Israel.

Inskeep joins host Scott Tong to reflect on his time there.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

