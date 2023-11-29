Exceptions to strict abortion bans are rare. Religious lobbyists are largely responsible

Tuesday, the Texas Supreme Court is hearing a case challenging the state’s near-total ban on abortion. The plaintiffs are women who were denied abortions despite dangerous pregnancy complications, and now they want the state to clarify what medical exceptions are allowed.

It’s not just happening in Texas. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, lawmakers in at least a dozen states have debated exceptions to strict abortion bans. Very few of those exceptions have been granted, however, and a new investigation reveals one reason why: successful lobbying by anti-abortion religious activists.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Kavitha Surana, who reported the story for ProPublica.

