Gift suggestions for the book lover on your list

“The Stacks” podcast host and creator Traci Thomas joins Here & Now’s Scott Tong to talk about book gifts. They share some of their favorites and talk about some of her suggestions.
For the person who knows everything about everything.
- “Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World” by Henry Grabar
- “Wordslut: A Feminist’s Guide to Taking Back the English Language” by Amanda Montell
- “Fat Talk: Parenting in the Age of Diet Culture” by Virginia Sole-Smith
Nonfiction for people who only like novels
- “A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy” by Nathan Thrall
- “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teaching of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
- “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory In Northern Ireland” by Patrick Radden Keefe
- “Heavy: An American Memoir” by Kiese Laymon
Fiction for people who only read nonfiction
- “Severance” by Ling Ma
- “There There” by Tommy Orange
- “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead
- “Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid
For the person who loves history (both history and historical fiction)
- “Let Us Descend” by Jesmyn Ward (f)
- “My Government Means to Kill Me” by Rasheed Newson (f)
- “Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey From Slavery to Freedom” by Ilyon Woo (nf)
- “When Crack Was King: A People’s History of a Misunderstood Era” by Donovan X. Ramsey (nf)
- “Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy” by Heather Ann Thompson (nf)
- “How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America” by Clint Smith (nf)
- “If You Leave Me” by Crystal Hana Kim (f)
For the at-home chef
- “Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook” by Sohla El-Waylly
- “Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling” by Bricia Lopez and Javier Cabral
- “50 Pies, 50 States: An Immigrant’s Love Letter to the United States Through Pie” by Stacey Mei Yan Fong
- “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” by Samin Nosrat
- “Ad Hoc at Home” by Thomas Keller
For the pop culture lover in your life
- “The Woman in Me” by Britney Spears
- “Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet” by Taylor Lorenz
- “Wannabe: Reckonings with the Pop Culture That Shapes Me” by Aisha Harris
- “S***, Actually: The Definitive, 100% Objective Guide to Modern Cinema” by Lindy West
For the true-crime-obsessed
- “Columbine” by Dave Cullen
- “Some People Need Killing: A Memoir of Murder in My Country” by Patricia Evangelista
- “Koresh: The True Story of David Koresh and the Tragedy at Waco” by Stephen Talty
For the person who just wants bite-sized reads (essays and short stories)
- “Thick And Other Essays” by Tressie McMillan Cottom
- “Ordinary Notes” by Christina Sharpe
- “Biting the Hand: Growing Up Asian in Black and White America” by Julia Lee
- “Lot: Stories” by Bryan Washington
- “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice from Dear Sugar” by Cheryl Strayed
- “The Office of Historical Corrections: A Novella and Stories” by Danielle Evans
