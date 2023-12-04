Merger between Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines proposed

Alaska Airlines has announced plans to acquire Hawaiian Airlines in a deal worth a reported $1.9 billion. The two had been rivals in Hawaii, where they were the number one and two most used carriers. The deal must make it past regulators at the Federal Trade Commission who have been notoriously tough on mergers that they consider anticompetitive. The regulator will also decide on another large merger between JetBlue and Spirit Airlines.

David Slotnick is The Points Guy’s senior aviation business reporter. He joins host Robin Young to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.