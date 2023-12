Older adults are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population in the U.S. In September a 600-bed shelter in Phoenix, Arizona, started screening clients older than 55 for cognitive impairment. The results were startling.

Kathy Ritchie of KJZZ reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.