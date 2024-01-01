© 2024 KLCC

Earthquake strikes central Japan in early hours of New Years morning

Published January 1, 2024 at 4:06 AM PST

Central Japan was struck by an earthquake this morning. It felled trees, power lines and some structures leaving people trapped. A tsunami warning has been in place for most of the day, however the severity of it has been downgraded substantially.

The Wall Street Journal’s Tokyo Bureau chief Peter Landers joins host Robin Young with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.