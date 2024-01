Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks about artificial intelligence with Joy Buolamwini, author of the best-selling new book “Unmasking AI: My Mission to Protect What Is Human in a World of Machines.” She cautions against the use of AI for facial recognition surveillance.

