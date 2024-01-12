Ohio Sewer District's quirky online post generates a heartfelt response

You might not expect people to open up about their problems and concerns to a sewer utility company, but that’s just what happened after the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District posted a vague online message before Christmas.

Josh Boose of Ideastream in Cleveland reports.

Ygal Kaufman also contributed to this report.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.