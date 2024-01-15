Taylor Tomlinson wants to create your new comfort show

Late night is getting a new voice.

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson is making history as the country’s youngest late-night host. She’s also currently the only woman on the late-night TV circuit. She started doing comedy in her teens and has since risen to fame with two Netflix specials and sold-out shows around the country.

Her new CBS show, “After Midnight,” replaces “The Late Late Show with James Cordon.” It will follow “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Tomlinson will also release her third Netflix special “Have It All” on Feb. 13.

She joined us to talk about her new show and grappling with what it means to have it all.

