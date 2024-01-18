© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israel and Hamas battle it out near hospital refuge as fighting in southern Gaza intensifies

Published January 18, 2024 at 5:11 AM PST
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. (Fatima Shbair/AP)
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. (Fatima Shbair/AP)

Intense fighting continues in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. Hundreds of displaced Palestinians who sought refuge at Nasser Medical Center in southern Gaza fled the area as Israeli forces focused their military campaign around the hospital complex.

We get the latest on the situation in Gaza from The New York Times reporter Adam Rasgon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.