The News Roundup - International

Family members of some of the approximately 130 hostages still held captive by Hamas stormed a finance committee meeting in Israeli Knesset on Monday. This week talks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt remain underway for deal calling for a two-month pause in fighting.

After weeks of a stalemate in Congress, lawmakers are inching toward an agreement for more funding of the Ukraine war in a deal worth some $60 billion. There’s still a chance the agreement is scuppered over border funding.

Turkey’s parliament voted this week to approve Sweden’s bid to join NATO. Now, Hungary’s government is the last hurdle the Sweden must clear to gain full membership to the bloc.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

