Tax season begins: What to know for filing this year

The IRS has officially opened tax season on Monday — and good news abounds. Refunds are expected to be up on last year and a new system being trialed in 12 states will allow taxpayers to file their 2023 federal tax return online, for free, directly with the IRS.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger, host of “Jill on Money,” joins host Scott Tong for all the advice you need to get going with your return.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.