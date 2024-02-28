© 2024 KLCC

Big wins and big questions for Biden and Trump after Michigan wins Tuesday night

Published February 28, 2024 at 4:06 AM PST

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd speak with political strategists Jamal Simmons and Jason Cabel Roe about the latest in politics, including what it means for ‘uncommitted’ to win 13% of the vote in the Democratic primary in Michigan last night, and for Republican Nikki Haley to win 26% of the vote in her primary against former President Donald Trump.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.