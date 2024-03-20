Foster care case calls 'attachment' science into question

A prominent social worker whose testimony has helped separate foster children from their birth families has been accused of peddling “junk science.” An investigation into her work has prompted self-examination.

The controversy over Diane Baird calls into question not just the outcomes of trials she’s been involved with, but the validity of “attachment experts” and the purpose of family court.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with ProPublica reporter Eli Hager.

