Why one asylum officer says so many migrants are coming to the border, amid tougher screenings

The compromise bill to avoid a government shutdown includes more money for border agents. But asylum officers say recent restrictions on asylum screenings have made their jobs harder.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Michael Knowles, a longtime asylum officer and spokesperson for the Union of American Federation of Government Employees Council 119 about the budget deal.

