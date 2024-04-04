© 2024 KLCC

Unpacking the aftermath of the Baltimore Bridge disaster

WAMU 88.5 | By Anna Casey
Published April 4, 2024 at 7:06 AM PDT
The Dali, a Singaporean-flagged cargo vessel that spans the size of almost three football fields, remains stuck under debris from the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship crashed into the bridge in the early morning of March 26 in Baltimore, Maryland.
The port of Baltimore, one of the nation’sbusiest, remainspartially shut down, more than a week after a giant cargo ship collided with the Key Bridge.

Last Tuesday, when the ship hit, eight construction workers were there that night making road repairs.Six workers were killed as a result of the collision.

What concerns remain about safety in the port? What impact will this have on the economy, locally, nationally, and abroad? We discuss.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Anna Casey