The News Roundup - International

Joe Biden has spoken out about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions in his campaign against Hamas in Gaza, saying that he believes that “what [Netanyahu’s] doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach.”

Biden also spent time this week with Japanese officials, promising a new era of strategic coordination this week alongside Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

After eight years of deadlock, the European Union passed a new asylum and migration pact.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5