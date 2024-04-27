Fresh Air Weekend: St. Vincent; Kids and mental health

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

St. Vincent offers tension, release and sonic 'jump scares': "I'm not playing with persona," St. Vincent says of All Born Screaming. "It's a really a record about life and death and love. That's it. That's all we got."

'Our kids are not OK,' child psychiatrist Harold Koplewicz says: The founder of the Child Mind Institute explains why young people are experiencing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression — and what parents can do about it. His book is Scaffold Parenting.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

St. Vincent offers tension, release and sonic 'jump scares'

'Our kids are not OK,' child psychiatrist Harold Koplewicz says

Copyright 2024 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.