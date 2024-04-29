The Sounds of America: Blondie's 'Parallel Lines'

The Sounds of America profiles some of the recordings that have just been added to the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress.

Every year, 25 audio recordings that have historical, cultural or aesthetic importance to our audio heritage are added to the list.

Today, a closer look at Blondie and the band’s album “Parallel Lines.”

Blondie’s first two albums didn’t gain much traction. But when the group released “Parallel Lines” in 1978, it took them from the New York underground to the top of the charts worldwide.

We hear from lead singer Debbie Harry and band members Chris Stein, Clem Burke, and Jimmy Destri. Also, the album’s producer, Mike Chapman, and author Kembrew McLeod.

Want to add a recording you think should be added to the National Recording Registry? Your nomination must meet three conditions; there needs to be an existing physical copy of the recording, it has to be at least 10 years old, and it has to have had some significant impact on American culture. Just send the library an email recregistry@loc.gov.

The Sounds of America is produced by Jennie Cataldo for Accompany Studios.

