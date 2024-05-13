Deadline Extended: NPR Student Podcast Challenge entries are now due May 31

Teachers, students, podcasters: some good news! Since we closed our sixth annual contest (and our first-ever fourth grade competition) last week, we've been hearing from many teachers and educators asking us for more time – to wrap up class assignments, get more students to enter, and for just a little bit more time to make those podcasts sparkle!

And so, we've listened: We're extending the contest deadline through the end of this month. Student podcasts are now due Friday, May 31 at midnight E.T.

As a reminder, here's how the NPR Student Podcast Challenge works: Students make a podcast on their own, with classmates or an extracurricular group. Then their teacher, educator, or any adult who is 18 years or older, can submit it to us here. This contest is for students between 4th and 12th grade, and each podcast must be between three and eight minutes long. The winning student will receive a certificate, trophy and their podcast will be featured on NPR programs like Morning Edition or All Things Considered. You can find our contest rules here.

Got questions? Check out our submission guidelines and feel free to email us at studentpodcastchallenge@npr.org at any point. Good luck everyone!

Copyright 2024 NPR