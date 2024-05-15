© 2024 KLCC

Donate
NP-Yarrr: Unraveling the romance of the pirate in pop culture

WAMU 88.5 | By Barb Anguiano
Published May 15, 2024 at 5:20 AM PDT
A pirate costumed fan of the Oakland Raiders shows his support prior to the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California.
What comes to mind when you hear the word “pirate?” Perhaps baseball and the Pittsburgh Pirates? Or more about stolen copyrighted material?

How ever you think about them – pirates on the high seas have been around since the first ships set sail.And the history of pirates is a long and complicated one that has endured the test of time and even romanticized views of life at sea.

We get into life as a pirate – the motivations, risks, and rewards. We also discuss their evolution from swashbuckling buccaneers to kid-friendly rebels in popular culture.

