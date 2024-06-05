© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Are we entering a golden age of queer women in pop?

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published June 5, 2024 at 6:06 AM PDT
Chappell Roan performs at Justin Tranter And GLAAD Present "BEYOND" Spirit Day Concert in Los Angeles, California.
Chappell Roan performs at Justin Tranter And GLAAD Present "BEYOND" Spirit Day Concert in Los Angeles, California.

As Pride kicks off there are so manynewqueertunesto play – many of themby and aboutwomen.

Billie Eilish’s “Lunch,” which is turning out to be a queer anthem. It’s her highest-ever Hot 100 debut. New kid on the block Chappell Roan’s unabashedly queer “Good Luck, Babe” broke through the billboard top 100 – and is staying put. In February, Victoria Monet, who is bisexual, won this year’s Grammy for Best New Artist. Kehlani’s “After Hours” has taken off ahead of her third studio album release later this month.

Queer women artists have always been part of the fabric of popular music. But today, so-called Sapphic Pop is taking over the airwaves with a vengeance. Is this a golden age of queer women in pop? If so, what about our current culture is allowing for sapphic pop to hit the mainstream?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Michelle Harven