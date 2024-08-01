© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Election interference and the trial of Tina Peters

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published August 1, 2024 at 5:16 AM PDT
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon in Sedalia, Colorado.
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon in Sedalia, Colorado.

All over America, people who allegedly tried to interfere with the 2020 election on behalf of Donald Trump have been charged with crimes.

You’ve heard about Georgia, where Trump himself is charged as the head of a criminal conspiracy to overturn the election.

Fake electors and those who allegedly directed them are charged in Nevada, Michigan, and Arizona. But one case you might not have heard about is now headed to trial in Colorado.

It involves Tina Peters, the former clerk of Mesa County, Colorado, and a plot prosecutors say involved a local cloak and dagger scheme to steal voting machine data and get it in the hands of election hoaxers like My-Pillow’s Mike Lindell.

Peters is charged with several felonies and misdemeanors. Jury selection is complete and her trial is now beginning. We talk about it.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Avery Jessa Chapnick