The 1A Paris Paralympics preview

The Paralympic Games in Paris kick off today. Athletes with varying physical disabilities from 177 countries are heading to the city of light to compete in 22 different sports.

NBC promises record coverage of the Paralympic Games, but it wasn’t until the Tokyo Games when the Paralympics received prime time coverage.

This summer’s competition promises plenty of other firsts such as the largest refugee Paralympic team in history, a record number of women athletes, and more.

We sit down with some Paralympians and give you the full Paris Paralympics preview.

