The News Roundup - Domestic

Last Sunday saw yet another apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life at one of his golf courses in Florida. The Secret Service has come under renewed scrutiny, as this incident follows the July shooting at one of his rallies in Butler, Pennsylvania. The acting director says he wants a “paradigm shift” for the agency.

Major coalitions made their feelings on the election known this week. More than 100 pastRepublicannational security leaders signed a statement supporting Vice President Harris. They served in Congress and under the Reagan, Bush, and Trump administrations.But one of the country’s most powerful unions, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, said it won’tendorse a candidate this year. The group backed Democratic candidates in the last six presidential elections.

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday after its September meeting that it has cut its main interest rate by half of a percent. It’s the first cut to interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic in March 20-20. It’s also a larger cut than the quarter-point cut that some financial analysts expected.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5