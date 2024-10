Saoirse Ronan’s new movie is called “The Outrun.”

It’s adapted from the memoir of the same name by Amy Liptrot. It follows a woman recovering from alcoholism and her journey to sobriety after she returns home from rehab.It’s out now in select theaters.

John Horn, 1A‘s entertainment correspondent, sat down withRonanat the Telluride Film Festival to talk about her starring role in the film. He joins us to talk a bit more about the movie.

