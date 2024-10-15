Navigating life with a blended family

Vice President Kamala Harrisappearedon the podcast “Call Her Daddy” last week. And she spent some time responding toacomment fromArkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanderswho spoke about the Democratic nomineeat a Trump rally in September.

“My kids keep me humble.Unfortunately,Kamala Harrisdoesn’t have anything keeping her humble,” said Sanders.

Kamala Harris isastep-momto her husband, Doug Emhoff’s,two kids.

All thisfollows one of the most viral moments from the election:aresurfacedcomment from Republican vice-presidentialcandidate JD Vance.

“We’reeffectively run in this country… by a bunch of childless catladies,” said Vance.

His comment sparked a conversation about what it means to be a step-mom – and for that matter, step-kid, dad, and sibling. Indeed, so-called blended families are everywhere. So what’s it like being in one and navigating life outside of one?

