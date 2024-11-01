When a loved one is struggling, don't offer advice. Try this instead

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode A guide to being brave in relationships.

Love is an act of bravery. And to love someone through a crisis (big or small) means allowing them to let it all out. Kelly Corrigan shares seven words that make our loved ones feel heard.

About Kelly Corrigan

Kelly Corrigan has written four New York Times-bestselling books about her life and family in the last decade, including Tell Me More and The Middle Place. She also hosts the podcast Kelly Corrigan Wonders and the PBS interview series Tell Me More.

