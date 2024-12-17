© 2024 KLCC

What is your most embarrassing regifting story? NPR wants to know

By Barry Gordemer
Published December 17, 2024 at 10:37 AM PST
A man carries a gift-wrapped box on Oxford Street on December 24, 2016 in London, England. Christmas shoppers hunt for last minute presents in central London on Christmas Eve.
Jack Taylor
/
Getty Images
A man carries a gift-wrapped box on Oxford Street on December 24, 2016 in London, England. Christmas shoppers hunt for last minute presents in central London on Christmas Eve.

When it comes to regifting, almost everyone does it. Admit it, you likely have too.

And because it's the holidays — and confession is good for the soul — NPR wants to know about a time when you got caught regifting a present that was given to you. We promise that no detail is too embarrassing to reveal.

Tell us your gifting story in the form below.

Your story might end up on NPR's Morning Edition.

Please submit your story to us by December 23rd at 6 p.m. ET.

Barry Gordemer
Barry Gordemer is an award-winning producer, editor, and director for NPR's Morning Edition. He's helped produce and direct NPR coverage of two Persian Gulf wars, eight presidential elections, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and hurricanes Katrina and Harvey. He's also produced numerous profiles of actors, musicians, and writers.
