Capital One Arena, where Trump supporters are watching the inauguration, is at capacity

By Elena Moore
Published January 20, 2025 at 10:31 AM PST
Supporters watch the inauguration of President Trump from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
Tasos Katopodis
/
Getty Images
Supporters watch the inauguration of President Trump from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Supporters of President Trump have filled Capital One Arena in downtown D.C., where thousands watched the inauguration ceremony. Trump is also expected to speak there later today.

The arena — which seats roughly 20,000 — is at capacity, according to NPR's Deepa Shivaram, who noted that lines of individuals waiting to get in are now being turned away.

While the presidential swearing-in ceremony traditionally takes place outside the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, overlooking the National Mall, it was moved inside due to freezing temperatures.

The move leaves supporters who traveled from around the country to witness Trump's inauguration looking for a warmer place to celebrate and watch the day unfold.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Capital One Arena as Capitol One Arena.

Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News. She is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally and proudly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
