Electric vehicles continue to be a target under Trump

During his inaugural remarks, President Trump promised to end the "electric vehicle mandate," a term he has frequently used to describe a suite of policies designed to encourage a transition to battery-powered cars.

There is no current federal policy requiring all vehicles be electric, but the Biden administration put in place several policies promoting electric vehicles as part of its efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and limit climate change.

Some of those policies can be swiftly undone. That includes an executive order setting a goal that by 2030, half of new vehicles sold in the U.S. should be EVs.

But the EV policies that most outrage Trump and other Republicans — like major tax credits for consumers and manufacturers, stringent federal emissions standards and state-level EV mandates — cannot be undone by the stroke of a pen, and require months-long regulatory actions, legislation from Congress or intervention from the Supreme Court.

