Here's everyone performing at the presidential inauguration

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento,
Rachel Treisman
Published January 20, 2025 at 4:51 AM PST
Unlike Trump's first inauguration in 2017, which reportedly struggled to book high-profile performers, several well-known artists will partake in this year's inaugural events:

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Christopher Macchio
  • Lee Greenwood
  • Kid Rock
  • Village People
  • Billy Ray Cyrus
  • Liberty University's Praise Choir
  • Jason Aldean
  • Rascal Flatts
  • Parker McCollum
  • Gavin DeGraw
  • Plus, a surprise musical guest set to appear at the Liberty Ball

Read more about the lineup here.

Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is a production assistant with Weekend Edition.
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
