Here's the schedule of Inauguration Day events
Inauguration Day involves much more than the swearing-in ceremony — now planned to take place inside the Capitol building and not on its West Front, given the frigid forecast in Washington, D.C.
The day follows a weekend of receptions, remarks and appearances by the incoming president, and there's a full slate of events on Monday.
Here are some of the events on the day's agenda:
- St. John's church service
- Tea at the White House
- Swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol
- Farewell ceremony to the former president and vice president
- The president's signing room ceremony
- Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) congressional luncheon
- Oval Office signing ceremony at the White House
There will also be a live feed of the events in Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, and Trump said he would stop there after being sworn in. Later, he will attend three inaugural balls: the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball.
