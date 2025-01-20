© 2025 KLCC

The inauguration parade will be indoors, in the same venue as last night's rally

By Rachel Treisman
Published January 20, 2025 at 6:10 AM PST
President-Elect Donald Trump speaks at his victory rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
President-Elect Donald Trump speaks at his victory rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

Trump's midday swearing-in isn't the only Inauguration Day activity that's been moved indoors because of the cold.

The inaugural parade will also take place indoors, in D.C.'s Capital One Arena (not to be confused with the Capitol building). The venue also hosted Trump's pre-inauguration rally on Sunday.

"With all that time spent cheering in an arena, it's really going to, maybe fittingly, feel like a lot of time at a traditional Trump rally," NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben says.

Kurtzleben attended the Sunday rally, whose other speakers included Elon Musk and Megyn Kelly.

She said while the mood was celebratory, there was also a darker undertone.

"There was very much this pervasive feeling that the underdogs had won; that's definitely the story that a lot of speakers told, at least," she said. "It was celebratory, but also in very Trumpian fashion there was a lot of focus on how the MAGA movement has a lot of enemies, as they said, and needs to keep fighting."

Inauguration
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
