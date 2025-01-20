Trump White House plans 10 actions on immigration, including national emergency

Incoming officials from the Trump White House previewed 10 sweeping executive actions on border security that Donald Trump will sign on Monday, once he becomes president.

"Our southern border is overrun by cartels, criminal gangs, known terrorists, human traffickers, smugglers, unvetted military-age males from foreign adversaries and illicit narcotics that harm Americans, especially our youth," according to incoming White House officials who spoke to reporters on a background call.

Among the measures, Trump will declare a national emergency at the U.S. southern border.

The officials said this action will allow U.S. armed forces to finish the border wall, by directing the defense and homeland security secretaries to erect physical barriers at the border. It will also allow the defense secretary to deploy members of the armed forces and National Guard to the border.

Officials said they're also planning to end the policy known as "catch and release," and reinstate "Remain in Mexico," which would require some asylum seekers as the southern border to wait in Mexico for their hearings in U.S. immigration court.

Trump also plans to designate criminal cartels as terror groups, the officials said, suspend refugee resettlement, end asylum, and — notably — end birthright citizenship.

Birthright citizenship, for anyone born in the country, is enshrined in the 14th Amendment. This action is likely to see immediate legal challenges.

Since the early days of the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump has vowed to begin his second term with both new and old efforts to curb legal migration and deport those who are in the U.S. without legal status.

Last night during a rally in Washington D.C., Trump said he plans to sign executive orders quickly and launch "the most aggressive, sweeping effort to restore our borders the world has ever seen."

Incoming Trump border czar Tom Homan also said large-scale raids to deport and detain those without legal status are set to begin as soon as Tuesday, focusing on people considered a security or safety threat.

"While we hope for the best, we take Trump at his word. We are prepared to fight back against any cruel or violent attacks on immigrant communities in the U.S. or those fleeing to this country in search of safety and refuge," said Kerri Talbot, co-executive director of the Immigration Hub, an advocacy organization.

The U.S. had seen an increase in border crossings under the Biden administration, at times reaching all-time highs. But Customs and Border Protection's recent numbers have shown a sharp decrease in unauthorized apprehensions in the past six months.

