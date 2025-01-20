Trump will declare a national energy emergency through executive order

President-elect Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Monday that declares a national energy emergency, aiming to cut red tape and regulations for the energy industry, and a second one specific to Alaskan resources, an incoming White House official told reporters on a preview conference call.

"That National Energy Emergency will unlock a variety of different authorities that will enable our nation to quickly build again, to produce coal and natural resources, to create jobs, to create prosperity, and to strengthen our nation's national security," the official said.

The official said energy prices are too high, but declined on the call to name a lower target price. U.S. production of energy like oil is already at record levels.

The order will end what incoming Trump officials call the "electric vehicle mandate" and will end "efforts to curtail consumer choice on the things that consumers use every single day, whether it be showerheads, whether it be gas stoves, whether it be dishwashers and the like," the official said.

