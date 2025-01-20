© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump will sign orders today defining sex and ending DEI programs, official says

By Franco Ordoñez
Published January 20, 2025 at 6:51 AM PST
Melania Trump and President-elect Donald Trump arrive for services at St. John's Church as part of Inauguration ceremonies on Monday.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
Melania Trump and President-elect Donald Trump arrive for services at St. John's Church as part of Inauguration ceremonies on Monday.

Trump will sign an executive order on Monday that says it's the policy of the United States to recognize two biologically distinct sexes — male and female — one of many executive actions the incoming administration plan to take, an incoming White House official told reporters on a preview conference call.

"These are sexes that are not changeable, and they are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality," the official said.

The change will require government agencies to use the definitions on documents like passports, visas, and employee records the official said. Taxpayer funds will not be allowed to be used for "transition services," the official said.

 "You're no longer going to treat laws that say 'sex' as 'sex, including gender identity.' Sex does not include gender identity. And so agencies are not going to enforce laws as if they do," the official said. "You're not going to have robust and long drop-down menus when you're asking about sex."

A second order will end diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal government, the official said, giving as examples environmental justice programs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as diversity training.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Inauguration
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez