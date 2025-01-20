© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

With fewer protesters and a renewed focus, activists plan for a second round of Trump

By Elena Moore
Published January 20, 2025 at 5:59 AM PST

When Rachel Izzo woke up on Saturday morning, she wasn't sure protesting was in the cards. It was chilly, her friend had canceled and it had been a long week at work. But she decided she needed to go.

"I said, If I don't go to this, I'm going to be mad," Izzo admitted, as she gripped a poster of a coat hanger, a longtime symbol of the abortion rights movement. "If I don't show up, I'm going to be just ... sitting back and letting it happen. And I don't want to be a part of that."

She's one of several thousand who protested on the National Mall as part of the People's March, a mobilization put together by a coalition of left-leaning and progressive organizations opposing President-elect Donald Trump's incoming second-term agenda.

It comes nearly eight years after hundreds of thousands came to Washington for the Women's March, just one day after Trump's first inauguration. It stands as the largest single-day protest in U.S. history.

This year, as Democrats and left-leaning voters grapple with the reality of a second Trump term, many are also working through what effective opposition may look like moving forward.

Izzo and multiple protesters and organizers spoke about feeling tired or knowing others in their community who felt resigned following Trump's decisive win in the fall.

It's something that may have played a factor in Saturday's turnout. Organizers told NPR that more than 50,000 attended—a tenth of the crowd seen eight years earlier when half a million people congregated in Washington, D.C., and 4.6 million people marched nationwide.

Read the full story.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Inauguration
Elena Moore
Elena Moore is a production assistant for the NPR Politics Podcast. She also fills in as a reporter for the NewsDesk. Moore previously worked as a production assistant for Morning Edition. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she worked for the Washington Desk as an editorial assistant, doing both research and reporting. Before coming to NPR, Moore worked at NBC News. She is a graduate of The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and is originally and proudly from Brooklyn, N.Y.
See stories by Elena Moore