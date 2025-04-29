Wildlife hospital in Bend says its treating a bald eagle for lead poisoning

Think Wild, a wildlife hospital in Bend, says it's caring for two bald eagles. Both are in critical condition, the facility says in a news release.

The most recent patient, Bald Eagle - 25-93, is suffering from severe lead toxicity. Bald Eagle 25-47, who was admitted earlier this year, is recovering from surgeries to repair a broken femur.

Bald Eagle 25-93 was rescued by Think Wild staff on April 17 after a concerned community member called the wildlife hotline. It was found to have a dangerously high level of lead in its blood.

The eagle is being treated but the outlook is still uncertain.

Lead from ammunition is the main source of lead poisoning in bald eagles. They're exposed to lead when they eat unrecovered game. Think Wild says it has treated more than 20 birds of prey for lead poisoning since 2021.

Only 6 survived and were released back to the wild.

