/ Cans of Monster Beverage Corporation energy drinks fill a store's shelves on April 16, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The market for energy drinks is rapidly expanding with an emphasis on health and wellness. But that marketing may be misleading consumers about the health risks of energy drinks.

Sarah Todd, commercial determinants of health reporter at STAT, joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR