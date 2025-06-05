Doctor says many he operated on in Gaza were civilians shot while trying to reach aid

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Over days, Palestinians trying to reach a site for food aid distribution came under fire, and dozens were killed. That's according to health officials and health care workers in Gaza. A U.S.-Israeli-backed aid organization has now paused all food distribution temporarily. In the backdrop of these killings is an acute lack of food, along with continued daily bombardments. So what's it like inside one of Gaza's last functioning hospitals, treating the wounded? I spoke to a British orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Graeme Groom, just after his return from Gaza, where he treated patients at a hospital in the south of the Strip. He says the patients he saw were not fighters - they were civilians trying to get food aid. And a warning - this conversation discusses injuries and violence.

GRAEME GROOM: We would work through the day with - I can only really describe it as mangled bodies and broken bones, mutilated flesh. The recent events have included mainly gunshot wounds, and that's been quite unusual in the last three weeks.

FADEL: So let me just back up for our audience. You know, Gaza was under a full blockade for several months. Now there is a U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is run by private U.S. contractors that came in to create aid distribution centers, and they just paused it over reports of these shootings. But also, they have denied anybody's been shot.

GROOM: Yes, I've heard that. I've heard the denials. It's certainly happening. I'm not sure what it is they're denying. I think that what we saw and heard was that those in need of food aid were told where it would be and when, were told how to get there and were encouraged to travel early. And along the way, they were attacked. There've been other justifications for these killings. But none of them stack up as far as our perspective is concerned, from receiving the wounded.

FADEL: And what did you see when receiving the wounded, and what did you hear?

GROOM: Well, I think if we start with what we heard about and what we know, when Palestinians gather in groups for food and for water, they are absolutely distinctive. They are of all ages, but many are young. They are extremely thin, and they are very poorly dressed in - one might say rags. And they are quite unmistakable for some military force. They're palpably unarmed. But this congregation appears to have been met with rifle fire, and particularly with fire from the quadcopter drones that carry a gun that fires bullets.

FADEL: Right. We've done some extensive reporting on the quadcopters, which Israel continues to not acknowledge or deny using.

GROOM: Well, they are hugely feared in Gaza.

FADEL: Yeah.

GROOM: And their use appears to be widespread.

FADEL: Did you have what you needed to work on these patients and to help these patients? I mean, what was the situation at the hospital?

GROOM: One of the objectives of our project has been the provision of equipment. There is a shortage of absolutely everything, and even the most basic equipment will likely run out. I think the other thing that is so striking about every single one of the cases we see is that none of them were injured alone. They were - particularly the ones who were injured in bomb blasts, and it seems there's been a pattern of individual families being attacked. There was a young man aged 11, who was one of the ones who was wheeled into the operating theater on a blood-soaked trolley at the end of our ordinary list. He was one of a family of two adults and 10 children. He was the only surviving child. So that is the context of each of the people on whom we operate, and I could repeat that story.

There was another wee boy who particularly sticks in my memory. His name was Jacob. He was 7. The blast had broken both legs above and below both knees and had flayed the skin and flesh from his legs. Now, we were able to care for his legs. And while I was writing the operation note and he was in recovery, it was heartbreaking to hear this poor little 7-year-old boy, this little scrap of humanity, calling for his mother, who's dead. Those stories are not in isolation.

FADEL: That's just devastating.

GROOM: My top line is that the current campaign is directed almost exclusively at the blameless and the defenseless, and the killing must stop. There is no justification for it, in my view. There is no purpose in it. It will only generate further conflict. My message to anyone who has the power to influence events in Gaza is that the killing must stop.

FADEL: That was Dr. Graeme Groom, a British physician who just returned from a medical mission in Gaza. Dr. Groom, thank you for speaking with us.

GROOM: Thank you very much for having me.

FADEL: When it comes to what happened at the food distribution aid site, the Israeli military acknowledged firing warning shots near what it called a threatening group approaching troops, but denies firing into a crowd. It says it's investigating and is aware of reports of civilian casualties. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

