"Goofy, little song about a camel": Maria Muldaur coming to Eugene with diverse repertoire

Maria Muldaur is coming to Eugene. One of America’s most prolific performers, she has recorded and produced- on average- an album a year. Muldaur’s long and adventurous musical odyssey started during the Folk Revival of the early 60’s. She’s best known for her 1974 mega hit which lives in the hearts of baby boomers everywhere.

Oasis Productions Maria Maldaur was nominated for two Grammy Awards for her 1974 single Midnight at the Oasis.

KLCC's Tiffany Eckert catches up with Muldaur on tour and speaks by phone about the hit song, Midnight at the Oasis, that was a "happy accident," the long list of women artists with whom she's collaborated, her hand-written thank you note from President Barack Obama and how the COVID-19 vaccine liberated her.

Oasis Productions Midnight at the Oasis sheet music.

Maria Muldaur plays the historic WOW Hall in Eugene, Friday, April 8, 2022. The show starts at 7:30pm.