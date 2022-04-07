© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Arts & Culture

"Goofy, little song about a camel": Maria Muldaur coming to Eugene with diverse repertoire

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published April 7, 2022 at 12:16 AM PDT
web Maria in red dress.jpg
Oasis Productions
Maria Muldaur began her recording career in 1963. She was a member of the Even Dozen Jug Band with John Sebastian and Dave Grisman. Muldaur also toured and recorded with Jerry Garcia Band.

Maria Muldaur is coming to Eugene. One of America’s most prolific performers, she has recorded and produced- on average- an album a year. Muldaur’s long and adventurous musical odyssey started during the Folk Revival of the early 60’s. She’s best known for her 1974 mega hit which lives in the hearts of baby boomers everywhere.

midnight at oasis record cover.jpg
Oasis Productions
Maria Maldaur was nominated for two Grammy Awards for her 1974 single Midnight at the Oasis.

KLCC's Tiffany Eckert catches up with Muldaur on tour and speaks by phone about the hit song, Midnight at the Oasis, that was a "happy accident," the long list of women artists with whom she's collaborated, her hand-written thank you note from President Barack Obama and how the COVID-19 vaccine liberated her.

OASIS art cover.jpg
Oasis Productions
Midnight at the Oasis sheet music.

Maria Muldaur plays the historic WOW Hall in Eugene, Friday, April 8, 2022. The show starts at 7:30pm.

PWN Tour Press Release (2).jpeg
Oasis Productions
Maria Muldaur and her Bluesiana Band

Arts & Culture
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
