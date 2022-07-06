© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Oregon Country Fair set-up battles wet conditions

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published July 6, 2022 at 5:15 PM PDT
Food vendors set up at Oregon Country Fair on the rainy morning of July 5.

It's the Oregon Country Fair versus the elements as volunteers prepare to open this week.

On Tuesday, rain delayed the set-up for booths, which must be ready for the public on Friday. Meanwhile, after two years away from the campgrounds, vendors have had to rebuild structures. Bill Koss runs a seafood stand:

“It's been a little more difficult to get things together. A lot of the wood rotted and so we had a lot of replacement to do.”

Water has led some areas to be temporarily unusable. Koss said a refrigeration truck has had to move farther away from his booth, lengthening transport times for perishable food.

Despite this, organizers are confident about pulling the event off. Media liaison James Pemberton said these issues are nothing new, and that crews in previous years have been able to work quickly to overcome any delays. The Fair opens Friday.

Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a KLCC Reporting Intern through the Snowden Internship Program. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Wilk began volunteering in radio at 11-years-old, and he has served as a radio DJ and host on multiple local stations. Today, he is a Journalism undergraduate at the University of Oregon with a focus in local artistic communities. In his free time, Wilk enjoys writing music and reading old horror novels.
