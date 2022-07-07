Going To The Oregon Country Fair? Here's What You Need

If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go.

The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.

“You can buy tickets in person with the McDonald Theater the day of the event, Friday Saturday and Sunday, July 8, 9, and 10. There are also going to be tickets sold at the LTD bus stop at the Valley River Center.”

And two: To enter the Fair site, you must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of a negative PCR lab test within 24 hours of attendance.

Roy reminds guests to bring bug spray, sunscreen and a shopping bag. After two years of pandemic hiatus the event is expected to be smaller but old rules still apply: No glass, no dogs, and no video cameras.